UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister explore ways to enhance bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, discussed various aspects of their nations' bilateral cooperation and explored ways to strengthen and advance ties, particularly in areas that support development in both countries. The talks also addressed a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the Albanian Prime Minister, who is participating in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week during his visit to the UAE.

The discussions explored ways to broaden shared interests and capitalise on opportunities to deepen cooperation across various sectors, with a focus on delivering tangible benefits to the peoples of both nations. Special attention was given to strengthening cooperation in economic, investment, and development areas.

The two leaders also discussed the agenda of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, underscoring its role in raising global awareness about sustainability and providing an international platform for sharing insights and expertise. They noted its contribution to advancing global cooperation in addressing shared challenges, especially climate change.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Prime Minister Edi Rama witnessed the signing of an agreement to establish ALBtrace, a joint venture company specialising in financial solutions enabling the Albanian government to oversee taxable products and ensure compliance with standards and specifications.

The agreement was signed by Khaled Mohammed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE), and His Excellency Delina Ibrahimaj, Albanian Minister of Finance.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Ali Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Hellenic Republic, and Non-resident Ambassador to Albania; and a number of senior officials.