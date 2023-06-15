UrduPoint.com

UAE President And Chad Transitional President Witness Exchange Of Agreements And MoUs

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 12:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chad's interim president, Mahamat Idriss Deby, have witnessed the exchange of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding between the UAE and Chad in various fields aimed at advancing bilateral cooperation.

The agreements and MoUs - which were signed at Al Shati Palace - included the following:

- A Memorandum of Understanding in the field of military cooperation signed by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, on behalf of the UAE, and Lieutenant General Daoud Yahya, Minister of Defence, on behalf of Chad.

- A Loan Agreement between the Republic of Chad and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, signed by Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, on behalf of the UAE, and Moussa Batraki, Chad’s Minister of Economy, Development Planning and International Cooperation.

- A Memorandum of Understanding in the field of energy signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, on behalf of the UAE, and Djerassem le Bemadjiel, Chad’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy.

- A Memorandum of Understanding in the field of mining signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, on behalf of the UAE, and Abdelkerim Mahamat Abdelkerim, Minister of Mines and Geology, on behalf of Chad.

The ceremony of exchanging MoUs and agreements was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State.

