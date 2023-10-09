Open Menu

UAE President And French President Discuss Bilateral Ties And Regional Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 12:45 AM

UAE President and French President discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by telephone today to French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities for further collaboration to advance the development ambitions of both countries.

The two leaders also discussed the latest regional developments and stated their shared belief in the importance of dialogue and communication to bring about an end to conflict and protect the lives of civilians.

His Highness and Macron urged restraint on all sides and reiterated the importance of supporting all efforts to establish peace and stability across the region for the benefit of all nations and their people.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest regional developments

46 minutes ago
 UAE President holds phone calls with heads of stat ..

UAE President holds phone calls with heads of state of Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Isr ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science trainin ..

Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science training programme

2 hours ago
 UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at ..

UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at Dubai Airport after historic A ..

3 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed hails UAE’s historic achievem ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed hails UAE’s historic achievement at 19th Asian Games

4 hours ago
 Al Dhaid Dates Festival celebrates palm tree, witn ..

Al Dhaid Dates Festival celebrates palm tree, witnesses impressive visitor turno ..

5 hours ago
Sharjah Charity International pays 437 students’ ..

Sharjah Charity International pays 437 students’ school fees

5 hours ago
 Dubai maintains top global ranking for attracting ..

Dubai maintains top global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects in H1 ..

5 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah &amp; Algerian SAFEX explore a ..

Expo Centre Sharjah &amp; Algerian SAFEX explore avenues of bolstering cooperati ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Silicon Oasis hosts groundbreaking three-wee ..

Dubai Silicon Oasis hosts groundbreaking three-week BVLOS drone delivery trials ..

6 hours ago
 UAE participates in World Bank and IMF meetings in ..

UAE participates in World Bank and IMF meetings in Marrakech

7 hours ago
 Minister of Industry &amp; Advanced Technology ina ..

Minister of Industry &amp; Advanced Technology inaugurates ‘Standard Turf’ f ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East