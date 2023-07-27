Open Menu

UAE President And Sheikhs Perform Funeral Prayer For Saeed Bin Zayed

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer for Saeed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan performed the funeral prayer today for the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Also present at the prayer were Their Highnesses the Sheikhs of the Al Nahyan family.

The worshippers prayed to God to grant peace and mercy to the deceased, and that he be rewarded for a life dedicated to serving his country and its people.

They also prayed for patience and solace during this time of loss. "We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return".

Following the funeral prayer, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, along with the Al Nahyan Sheikhs, proceeded to Al Bateen Cemetery in Abu Dhabi where the late Sheikh Saeed was laid to rest.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi God Prayer Mosque Family

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers condolences over Royal Saudi ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

1 hour ago
 Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

2 hours ago
 Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handl ..

Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handles 260 cargo trucks per day

2 hours ago
 Comments, regarding the possibility of implementin ..

Comments, regarding the possibility of implementing a project for the supply of ..

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

2 hours ago
Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Duba ..

Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Dubai International

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

3 hours ago
 China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, ..

China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, says Dar

3 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

4 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East