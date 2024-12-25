UAE President and Turkish Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, discussed enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Türkiye in various fields in reflection of the strategic relations that unite the two countries.
His Excellency Hakan Fidan conveyed to His Highness the UAE President the greetings of His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE.
In turn, His Highness conveyed his greetings to His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wishes for Türkiye to experience continued growth and development.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed developments in the middle East, stressing the need to intensify efforts to prevent the expansion of regional conflict, which threatens security and stability, and pursue a clear path to peace that ensures stability and security for all.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Turkish Foreign Minister also discussed the latest developments in Syria, underscoring both countries' firm stance towards Syria's stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as their joint support for the aspirations of the Syrian people for security, stability, and development.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.
