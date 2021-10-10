UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi as Chairman of Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security

- Home
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 08:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi as Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, at the rank of a minister.