UAE President Appoints Emiratisation Under-Secretary At Ministry Of Human Resources

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal decree for 2020, appointing Nasser Abdullah bin Kherbash as Under-Secretary for Emiratisation at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

A holder of Bachelor’s Degree in Aeronautical Administration from St.

Louis University, Missouri, USA, Nasser bin Kherbash has occupied several positions in both government and public sectors with experience in the aviation industry and its related commercial activities in addition to human resources.

At the Emirates Group, he worked as Regional Manager for Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and Austria, Regional Manager for MENA, and Divisional Senior Vice President, HR Development & Employee Services, Emirates Group’s

