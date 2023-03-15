UrduPoint.com

UAE President Appoints Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi As Secretary-General Of UAE Media Council

March 15, 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a decree appointing Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi as Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council.

Al Shehhi previously served as Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Design District, as well as CEO of Strategy, Technology and Executive Affairs at Dubai Media Incorporated, and Senior Director Media and Broadcast Services at du.

