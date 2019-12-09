UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE President Appoints New FNC Secretary-General

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:30 PM

UAE President appoints new FNC Secretary-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued Decision No. 07 of 2019 appointing Dr. Omar Abulrahman Salem Al Nuaimi as the Secretary-General of the Federal National Council, FNC.

Dr. Al Nuaimi has extensive experience in academia and government work. He was awarded the Prime Minister's Medal for the 'Distinguished Assistant Under-Secretary' category in January 2019, for his role at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Dr. Al Nuaimi has chaired the Abu Dhabi Dialogue General Secretariat. The Abu Dhabi Dialogue, ADD, was established in 2008 as a forum for dialogue and cooperation between Asian countries of labour origin and destination. The ADD consists of 17 member countries.

He has also represented the UAE during the United Nations intergovernmental negotiations of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

The newly appointed FNC Secretary-General has served on several boards, including the UAE Gender Balance Council Board, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments board of Directors, and the Board of Trustees of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Ajman. Dr. Al Nuaimi was also a faculty member at the United Arab Emirates University.

He holds a PhD in business Administration specialising in change management and information systems from the United States of America, and he is also a graduate of the UAE Government Leadership Programme.

Related Topics

United Nations Business UAE Ajman Abu Dhabi Salem United States United Arab Emirates January 2019 From Government Asia Labour

Recent Stories

Despite rise in literacy in Pakistan, only 1 in 5 ..

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister inaugurates Pakistan’s first S&T ..

10 minutes ago

11th UVAS Convocation on 12th December

13 minutes ago

Doctors recommend Nawaz Sharif to go to the US for ..

15 minutes ago

England women beat Pakistan women by 75 runs

18 minutes ago

UKAD Welcomes WADA's Decision on Russia - Chief Ex ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.