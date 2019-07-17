UrduPoint.com
UAE President Appoints Two Emirati Judges

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 04:45 PM

UAE President appoints two Emirati judges

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued Federal Decree No. 95 of 2019 appointing two Emirati judges at the Federal Judiciary.

The new judges, Mohammed Ahmed Abdullah Abdoul Al Awadhi and Mayed Ahmad Abdullah Abdoul Al Awadhi, are to hold judicial positions at the Federal Courts of First Instance in the UAE.

The judges were sworn-in this morning before Minister of Justice, Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri.

