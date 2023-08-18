Open Menu

UAE President Arrives In Addis Ababa

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in Addis Ababa for an official visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Upon his arrival at Bole Addis Ababa International Airport, he was welcomed by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia.
The official visit of His Highness the President to Ethiopia comes as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation across a number of fields in support of the development and prosperity of both nations.

During the visit, His Highness and the accompanying delegation will hold a series of engagements with the Ethiopian side to highlight opportunities for cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, food security, energy, trade, investment, technology, and others.
His Highness was accorded an official reception ceremony, featuring the national anthems of both the UAE and Ethiopia, accompanied by a salute of 21 artillery rounds as a tribute to his visit.

A formation of honour guards stood united, offering a warm welcome upon His Highness’ visit.
As His Highness' plane entered Ethiopian airspace, a group of celebratory warplanes accompanied it to welcome his arrival.


His Highness' procession was joined by horsemen on horseback, and a group of children chanted greetings while waving the flags of the two countries.
His Highness the President was accompanied during the visit by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Mohamed Salem Al Rashdi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia; and other officials.

From the Ethiopian side, the reception was attended by a number of ministers and senior officials.

