Open Menu

UAE President Arrives In France On Working Visit

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 12:45 AM

UAE President arrives in France on working visit

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Paris today on a working visit to the French Republic.

Related Topics

Visit Paris

Recent Stories

80 countries participate in10th International Scou ..

80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah

3 minutes ago
 France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than exp ..

France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than expected but below 5%

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of ..

Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of Sharjah Public Library

17 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual cerem ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual ceremony

17 minutes ago
 SIH explores future of heritage amid contemporary ..

SIH explores future of heritage amid contemporary transformations

18 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Shams Creative Fest

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Shams Creative Fest

18 minutes ago
Rybakina edges out Jabeur in three-set classic at ..

Rybakina edges out Jabeur in three-set classic at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

48 minutes ago
 EMSTEEL expands regional collaboration with UAE-Om ..

EMSTEEL expands regional collaboration with UAE-Oman raw material logistics agre ..

48 minutes ago
 Swindling Brit stands trial for injuring French po ..

Swindling Brit stands trial for injuring French police in getaway

52 minutes ago
 Global stocks mostly climb as trade fears ease

Global stocks mostly climb as trade fears ease

51 minutes ago
 PM lauds security forces for successful operation ..

PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists in North Wa ..

50 minutes ago
 Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit ..

Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit in Paris

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East