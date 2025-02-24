Open Menu

UAE President Arrives In Italy On State Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 12:00 AM

UAE President arrives in Italy on state visit

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) ROME, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in the Italian capital, Rome, on a state visit to the Italian Republic to commence tomorrow.

As His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's plane entered Italian airspace, it was escorted by a squadron of military aircraft in a gesture of welcome.

His Highness is accompanied by a delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Abdulla Ali AlSubousi, UAE Ambassador to Italy; and a number of senior officials.

