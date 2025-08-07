UAE President Arrives In Russia On Official Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 03:15 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Moscow on an official visit to the Russian Federation.
Upon entering Russian airspace, His Highness' plane was welcomed and escorted by military aircraft.
His Highness was accorded an official reception following his arrival at Vnukovo Airport, where the national anthems of the UAE and Russia were played. An honour guard was assembled for His Highness, who greeted senior officials lined up in welcome.
His Highness is accompanied by a delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of Supreme Council for National Security; Dr.
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, along with a number of senior officials.
