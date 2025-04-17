UAE President attends Al Nahyan family wedding celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 17th April, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today attended wedding celebrations hosted by the Al Nahyan family at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The occasion marked the marriage of Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan to the daughter of H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, as well as the marriage of Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Mohamed bin Khalid Al Nahyan to the daughter of Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan.

His Highness congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a life filled with happiness, love, and mutual support. He emphasised the importance of strong, stable families as the bedrock of a cohesive society, adding that nurturing well-rounded, principled children with a deep love for their country is essential to the UAE’s continued progress. Strengthening the Emirati family, His Highness stated, remains a priority at the heart of the nation’s development efforts.

The grooms expressed their sincere gratitude to His Highness for attending the celebrations and sharing in their joy.

To commemorate the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan posed for family photographs with the newlyweds and their relatives.

Also in attendance were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

Also in attendance were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (Zayed CHF); Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs Families affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; in addition to a number of sheikhs, ministers, ambassadors, senior officials, invited guests, and family members of the newlyweds

