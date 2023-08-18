Open Menu

UAE President Attends Inauguration Of Water And Energy Exhibition During Ethiopia Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2023 | 11:15 PM

UAE President attends inauguration of Water and Energy Exhibition during Ethiopia visit

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today attended the inauguration of a Water and Energy Exhibition during his official visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed at the Science Museum in Addis Ababa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visited several exhibition areas and spoke with event participants. He was briefed on the latest projects and technological innovations in water and energy intended to improve resource sustainability and environmental conservation. His Highness wished participants success in achieving their objectives. His Highness commended the museum’s contributions to promoting digital transformation in Ethiopia and its involvement of students and youth in future-focused educational workshops, seminars, and exhibitions.

The Science Museum opened in October 2022 and celebrates continued scientific advancement and human wisdom.

The museum also features a sustainable solar energy system for electricity generation and has presented exhibitions on healthcare, finance, cybersecurity, data analytics, manufacturing, and robotics.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was accompanied during the visit by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; and Mohamed Salem Al Rashdi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Water UAE Visit Addis Ababa Salem Ethiopia October Event Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew ..

Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew across emirate beaches

11 minutes ago
 UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness ..

UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness signing of bilateral MoUs, agr ..

11 minutes ago
 Emirati companies operating in Ethiopia are enrich ..

Emirati companies operating in Ethiopia are enriching bilateral relations: Humai ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE a renewed source of inspiration in providing g ..

UAE a renewed source of inspiration in providing global charitable and humanitar ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations and efforts in susta ..

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations and efforts in sustainability and facing climate c ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at ..

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at Vuelta Burgos in Spain

2 hours ago
Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters ..

Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters T10

3 hours ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management C ..

U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf in Lahore

3 hours ago
 2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to s ..

2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to start on September 21

4 hours ago
 Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea agai ..

Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea against NAB amendments

4 hours ago
 Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in firs ..

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in first half of this Year

5 hours ago
 Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger inj ..

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East