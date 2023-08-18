UAE President attends inauguration of Water and Energy Exhibition during Ethiopia visit

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today attended the inauguration of a Water and Energy Exhibition during his official visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed at the Science Museum in Addis Ababa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visited several exhibition areas and spoke with event participants. He was briefed on the latest projects and technological innovations in water and energy intended to improve resource sustainability and environmental conservation. His Highness wished participants success in achieving their objectives. His Highness commended the museum’s contributions to promoting digital transformation in Ethiopia and its involvement of students and youth in future-focused educational workshops, seminars, and exhibitions.

The Science Museum opened in October 2022 and celebrates continued scientific advancement and human wisdom.

The museum also features a sustainable solar energy system for electricity generation and has presented exhibitions on healthcare, finance, cybersecurity, data analytics, manufacturing, and robotics.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was accompanied during the visit by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; and Mohamed Salem Al Rashdi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia.