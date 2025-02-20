UAE President Attends NAVDEX
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 09:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 20th February, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX 2025) today. The event is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) alongside the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2025).
During his visit, President H.
H. Sheikh Mohamed toured the exhibition, exploring the pavilions and stands of various local and international companies. He was briefed on the latest innovations and cutting-edge technologies in naval defence.
The President was accompanied on the tour by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with several officials.
Recent Stories
DIFC unveils flagship future of finance report series
RAKEZ enters strategic partnership with Praxis, Equevu
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs contract with Calidus Group to enhance test ..
UAE ranks 10th globally in Global Soft Power Index 2025
Indian businesses lead with 16,623 new Dubai Chamber registrations in 2024
FAB launches annual outlook report, predicting GCC to outpace global economy in ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council sign Mo ..
Dubai Customs launches 'Al Munasiq' platform powered by AI
DTC delivers robust FY 2024 EBITDA growth of 19% YoY to AED584.4 million
CS reviews preparations for Ramazan
SACM for ensuring corporate accountability by advancing human rights
Two killed, three injured in Panjgur firing
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President attends NAVDEX3 minutes ago
-
DIFC unveils flagship future of finance report series32 minutes ago
-
RAKEZ enters strategic partnership with Praxis, Equevu32 minutes ago
-
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs contract with Calidus Group to enhance testing, qualification s ..47 minutes ago
-
Total deals at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 reach AED23.72 billion in four days47 minutes ago
-
UAE ranks 10th globally in Global Soft Power Index 202547 minutes ago
-
NAVDEX 2025 showcases eco-friendly maritime defence solutions48 minutes ago
-
Indian businesses lead with 16,623 new Dubai Chamber registrations in 20241 hour ago
-
FAB launches annual outlook report, predicting GCC to outpace global economy in 20251 hour ago
-
Tawazun Quality and Conformity, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council sign MoU at IDEX1 hour ago
-
Dubai Customs launches 'Al Munasiq' platform powered by AI1 hour ago
-
DTC delivers robust FY 2024 EBITDA growth of 19% YoY to AED584.4 million1 hour ago