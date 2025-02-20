UAE President attends NAVDEX

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 20th February, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX 2025) today. The event is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) alongside the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2025).

During his visit, President H.

H. Sheikh Mohamed toured the exhibition, exploring the pavilions and stands of various local and international companies. He was briefed on the latest innovations and cutting-edge technologies in naval defence.

The President was accompanied on the tour by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with several officials.