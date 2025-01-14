Open Menu

UAE President Attends Official Opening Of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 02:00 PM

UAE President attends official opening of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended today the official opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025.

The event, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), was also attended by a number of world leaders, heads of government, and their representatives, alongside experts and specialists in sustainability, as well as distinguished guests from around the globe.

