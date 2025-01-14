UAE President Attends Official Opening Of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended today the official opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025.
The event, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), was also attended by a number of world leaders, heads of government, and their representatives, alongside experts and specialists in sustainability, as well as distinguished guests from around the globe.
Recent Stories
UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued
Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties
EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba
Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb with ‘One Billion Award’ at ..
Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to produce authentic, meaningful c ..
Mohamed Alabbar emphasises product quality, authenticity as drivers of business ..
1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities
Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind
6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami alert
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President attends official opening of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week5 minutes ago
-
Kuwait oil price up to $82.31 pb5 minutes ago
-
UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action35 minutes ago
-
UAE President, New Zealand Prime Minister witness signing of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agre ..50 minutes ago
-
Chinese scientists make progress in lithium metal battery research2 hours ago
-
World Future Energy Summit 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
GPSSA announces pension disbursement dates for 20252 hours ago
-
Korea's ICT exports jump 24% in December4 hours ago
-
Japan's current account surplus jumps 54.5% in November4 hours ago
-
Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued12 hours ago
-
Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties12 hours ago
-
26th edition of Intersec opens in Dubai tomorrow12 hours ago