UAE President Attends Wedding Ceremony In Al Ain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 12:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended today the wedding of Mohamed Salem Rashid Al Neyadi to the daughter of Khalifa Rashid Mohamed Al Neyadi at Al Khabisi Hall in Al Ain.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang, Former King of Malaysia, as well as H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and a number of officials.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the groom and his family, wishing him a happy and prosperous family life.

For their part, the families of the newly-wed expressed their happiness and gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for sharing in their joyous occasion, which added to their pride and delight, reflecting the deep bond between the nation’s leadership and its citizens.

The ceremony, attended by a gathering of invitees and relatives, featured performances of Emirati folk arts, traditional dances, and songs.

