UAE President attends wedding in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended today the wedding of Saeed Khalifa Sultan Al Aqroubi Al Suwaidi and the daughter of Abdulla Hadi Ahmed Al Hussaini.

His Highness extended his congratulations to the groom and his family, wishing him a happy and fulfilling married life.

The families of the newlyweds expressed their joy and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for sharing in their celebration, noting that it reflects the deep bonds between the country’s leadership and its people.

The event was also attended by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and several other officials.

The wedding brought together a large number of guests and relatives, and featured traditional Emirati folk performances and heritage displays.