Open Menu

UAE President Attends Wedding In Dubai

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 11:46 PM

UAE President attends wedding in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended today the wedding of Saeed Khalifa Sultan Al Aqroubi Al Suwaidi and the daughter of Abdulla Hadi Ahmed Al Hussaini.

His Highness extended his congratulations to the groom and his family, wishing him a happy and fulfilling married life.

The families of the newlyweds expressed their joy and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for sharing in their celebration, noting that it reflects the deep bonds between the country’s leadership and its people.

The event was also attended by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and several other officials.

The wedding brought together a large number of guests and relatives, and featured traditional Emirati folk performances and heritage displays.

Related Topics

UAE Marriage Married Family Event

Recent Stories

Negotiations to form Austria’s new ruling coalit ..

Negotiations to form Austria’s new ruling coalition succeed

52 seconds ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reports 35% growth in i ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reports 35% growth in international patient volume fo ..

58 seconds ago
 Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Exh ..

Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Exhibition 2025 attracts about 2, ..

1 minute ago
 UAE President attends wedding in Dubai

UAE President attends wedding in Dubai

1 minute ago
 Etihad Airways, Air Europa to expand strategic par ..

Etihad Airways, Air Europa to expand strategic partnership

2 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of martyr Nasser Ali ..

2 minutes ago
ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 45% a ..

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 45% at Annual General Meeting

3 minutes ago
 SK Hydro (Suki Kinari) delegation calls on Sardar ..

SK Hydro (Suki Kinari) delegation calls on Sardar Awais Leghari

11 minutes ago
 Int'l investors meet Sardar Awais Leghari, discuss ..

Int'l investors meet Sardar Awais Leghari, discuss power sector reforms

11 minutes ago
 8th meeting of IATF on human smuggling held

8th meeting of IATF on human smuggling held

11 minutes ago
 Man deprived of motorcycle, cash, mobile phone

Man deprived of motorcycle, cash, mobile phone

11 minutes ago
 Mexican president hopes to talk with Trump about t ..

Mexican president hopes to talk with Trump about tariffs

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East