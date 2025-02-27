UAE President Attends Wedding In Dubai
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 11:46 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended today the wedding of Saeed Khalifa Sultan Al Aqroubi Al Suwaidi and the daughter of Abdulla Hadi Ahmed Al Hussaini.
His Highness extended his congratulations to the groom and his family, wishing him a happy and fulfilling married life.
The families of the newlyweds expressed their joy and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for sharing in their celebration, noting that it reflects the deep bonds between the country’s leadership and its people.
The event was also attended by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and several other officials.
The wedding brought together a large number of guests and relatives, and featured traditional Emirati folk performances and heritage displays.
Recent Stories
Negotiations to form Austria’s new ruling coalition succeed
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reports 35% growth in international patient volume fo ..
Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Exhibition 2025 attracts about 2, ..
UAE President attends wedding in Dubai
Etihad Airways, Air Europa to expand strategic partnership
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of martyr Nasser Ali ..
ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 45% at Annual General Meeting
SK Hydro (Suki Kinari) delegation calls on Sardar Awais Leghari
Int'l investors meet Sardar Awais Leghari, discuss power sector reforms
8th meeting of IATF on human smuggling held
Man deprived of motorcycle, cash, mobile phone
Mexican president hopes to talk with Trump about tariffs
More Stories From Middle East
-
Negotiations to form Austria’s new ruling coalition succeed52 seconds ago
-
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reports 35% growth in international patient volume for 202458 seconds ago
-
Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Exhibition 2025 attracts about 2,000 visitors1 minute ago
-
UAE President attends wedding in Dubai1 minute ago
-
Etihad Airways, Air Europa to expand strategic partnership2 minutes ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of martyr Nasser Ali Al Bloushi’s mothe ..2 minutes ago
-
Space42 reports $629 million in revenues during 20242 minutes ago
-
ADGM sees 245% growth in assets under management in 20242 minutes ago
-
ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 45% at Annual General Meeting3 minutes ago
-
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, President of Pakistan discuss strengthening bilateral relations, mutual c ..48 minutes ago
-
UAE a promising destination for scientific, academic cooperation: President of the Hong Kong Univers ..1 hour ago
-
Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory1 hour ago