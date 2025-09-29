- Home
UAE President, Australian Prime Minister Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties Under Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia, met today to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries.
Welcoming the Australian Prime Minister to Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness emphasised the strength and steady growth of UAE-Australia relations over recent decades. Highlighting key areas of collaboration, he noted that future-focused sectors including investment, renewable energy, sustainability, and education serve as important avenues for cooperation aligned with the development priorities of both nations.
H.H. Sheikh Mohamed noted that ties between the UAE and Australia go beyond the political and economic spheres, encompassing cultural and educational dimensions that form an important bridge for mutual understanding and exchange between their peoples.
The meeting also addressed a number of regional and international issues of common concern. In this context, His Highness expressed his appreciation for Australia's recognition of the State of Palestine, stating that the move reflects a deep understanding of the foundations necessary for lasting peace in the region, including the establishment of a Palestinian state in accordance with the two-state solution.
Prime Minister Albanese commended the progress achieved in UAE-Australia relations and affirmed his country’s keenness to strengthen them further.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the objectives of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed last year, expressing hope that it will represent an important step forward in economic cooperation.
They also underscored their mutual commitment to expanding development partnerships and seizing all available opportunities to support progress and prosperity in both nations.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers and senior officials. Members of the accompanying delegation of the Australian Prime Minister were also present.
