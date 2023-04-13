UrduPoint.com

UAE President Awards Algerian Ambassador 'First Class Medal Of Independence'

ABU DHABI, 13th April, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded Khemissi Arif, Ambassador of Algeria to the UAE, the First Class Medal of Independence, on the end of his tenure as ambassador to the UAE.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, presented the medal to Ambassador Arif.

Sheikh Shakhboot expressed his appreciation for the Ambassador’s work during his tenure, which enhanced bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in various fields, whilst wishing the Ambassador success in his future duties.

Arif, in turn, expressed his appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Arif praised the achievements made by the UAE since its founding, reflecting its wise leadership's success in highlighting the country's status globally. He thanked all UAE government agencies for their support in carrying out his duties to enhance bilateral relations, stressing his country’s keenness to develop mutual cooperation, in a way that serves the common interests of both two nations and peoples.

