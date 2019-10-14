UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador ‘First Class Medal of Independence’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded Saleh Al Attiyah, Ambassador of Algeria to the UAE, the First Class Medal of Independence.

Al Attiyah received the award in recognition of his efforts to enhance the relations between the UAE and Algeria.

Dr.

Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, presented the medal to Al Attiyah, during their meeting in Gargash’s office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

Gargash praised Al Attiyah’s work and valued the bilateral relations between the UAE and Algeria while wishing Al Attiyah success in his future duties.