UrduPoint.com

UAE President Awards Ambassador Of Angola 'First Class Medal Of Independence'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2023 | 04:00 PM

UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;First Class Medal of Independence&#039;

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded Albino Malungo, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola to the UAE, the First Class Medal of Independence on the occasion of the end of his tenure as ambassador to the UAE, and in appreciation of his work, which contributed to the development and strengthening of relations between the two countries in many fields.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, presented the medal to Malungo, and wished the Ambassador success in his future duties, praising his role during his tenure in strengthening the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Republic of Angola in all fields.

For his part, Malungo expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting the achievements made by the UAE that reflect the keenness of its leadership and its success in raising the country's status on the global stage.

The Ambassador thanked all UAE government agencies for their support in carrying out his duties to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

UAE Independence Angola All Government

Recent Stories

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

3 minutes ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

3 minutes ago
 ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised fa ..

ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised falconry

3 minutes ago
 Ajman-Türkiye Business Forum highlights opportuni ..

Ajman-Türkiye Business Forum highlights opportunities boosting trade and invest ..

3 minutes ago
 Belgium to host Al Wathba Stallions

Belgium to host Al Wathba Stallions

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs installs state-of-the-art x-ray scan ..

Dubai Customs installs state-of-the-art x-ray scanning system at Jebel Ali &amp; ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.