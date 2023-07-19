UAE President awards Order of Zayed to President Erdogan of Türkiye

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Order of Zayed on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his official visit to the UAE.

The Order of Zayed is considered the highest civilian honour granted by the UAE, and is bestowed upon world leaders and heads of state. The award bears the name of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy of humanitarianism, international cooperation and the pursuit of peace continues to have an impact throughout the world today.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stated that awarding the Order of Zayed to President Erdogan was a reflection of the UAE’s appreciation for his efforts at strengthening bilateral relations and building upon the historic ties between the UAE and Türkiye.

The Turkish President expressed his gratitude to His Highness and his pride in receiving the honour, which serves as a reminder of the late Sheikh Zayed’s interest in building bridges of understanding and cooperation with countries around the world.