UAE President begins working visit to Türkiye

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in Istanbul on a working visit to the Republic of Türkiye.

His Highness was welcomed upon his arrival by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Hakan Fidan, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs and a number of ministers and senior officials were also present as the UAE president received an honor guard welcome.

The two leaders will hold talks later to discuss opportunities for strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, with a focus on further enhancing economic cooperation and supporting regional stability.

His Highness is accompanied by a delegation that includes His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and HE Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

