UrduPoint.com

UAE President Begins Working Visit To Türkiye

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2023 | 09:15 PM

UAE President begins working visit to Türkiye

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in Istanbul on a working visit to the Republic of Türkiye.

His Highness was welcomed upon his arrival by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Hakan Fidan, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs and a number of ministers and senior officials were also present as the UAE president received an honor guard welcome.

The two leaders will hold talks later to discuss opportunities for strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, with a focus on further enhancing economic cooperation and supporting regional stability.

His Highness is accompanied by a delegation that includes His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and HE Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology UAE Visit Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan Industry

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Confirms Ukraine Began Counteroffensive

Zelenskyy Confirms Ukraine Began Counteroffensive

13 minutes ago
 Outlay of Rs1.83 proposed for Sports

Outlay of Rs1.83 proposed for Sports

13 minutes ago
 Mexican and Russian oil shipments ease Cuban fuel ..

Mexican and Russian oil shipments ease Cuban fuel crisis

13 minutes ago
 India continuously violating all int'l laws and co ..

India continuously violating all int'l laws and conventions in IIOJK

13 minutes ago
 Zardari visits PPP worker's residence for condolen ..

Zardari visits PPP worker's residence for condolence

10 minutes ago
 Two people drown in Indus River while swimming

Two people drown in Indus River while swimming

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.