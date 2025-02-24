UAE President bestows Order of Union upon Italian Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today bestowed the Order of the Union upon Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, in recognition of her role in strengthening the historical and deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Italy.

This came during His Highness the UAE President's state visit to Italy.

Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni expressed her appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for this gesture, underscoring the close relations that unite the UAE and Italy.