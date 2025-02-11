UAE President Bids Farewell To King Of Bahrain Upon Departure
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, departed the UAE today following a visit to the country.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi to bid farewell to His Majesty.
Also present to bid him farewell were Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and several senior officials.
