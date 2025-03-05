UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing nation’s progress

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 4th March, 2025 (WAM) –– UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has commended the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and his efforts in promoting human values inspired by the principles of islam.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s remarks came as Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was named the first-ever recipient of the Emirates International Holy Quran Award – Personality of the Year for 2025, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the Holy Quran and its reciters both locally and globally.

His Highness the President presented His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with a special edition of the Mushaf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with a framed photograph of the two leaders with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and a signed letter expressing his appreciation for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s dedicated service to the Holy Quran, his efforts in honouring its reciters, publishing copies of the Quran, supporting Quranic competitions, and promoting the Arabic language in society.

During their meeting at Sheikh Zayed’s farm in Al Khawaneej, Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed highlighted Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s role in driving the nation’s progress and supporting the development of its people. He described his contributions as a defining feature of the UAE’s journey and noted that his humanitarian and cultural initiatives serve as an inspiration for human advancement and prosperity.

Among those present at the meeting were His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qawain; and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; Crown Princes; Deputy Rulers; as well as several Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has made outstanding contributions to the service of the Holy Quran, most notably through the Dubai International Quran Award, which encompasses several key initiatives, including:

• Islamic Personality of the Year Award

• Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mushaf

• Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Quranic Manuscripts

• International Quran Competition

• Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak International Quran Competition for Women

• Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Quran Competition

• Most Beautiful Recitation Competition

• National Quran Memorisation Competition

• Quran Memorisation Programme for Inmates in Correctional Facilities in Dubai

• Quranic lectures, seminars, and research studies; and

• Qira’at (Recitations) teaching programmes

Additionally, he established the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Printing the Holy Quran and has played a leading role in the development of Quranic institutions and academies.

The inaugural edition of the Emirates International Holy Quran Award was launched by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness the UAE President, reflecting his commitment to supporting the Quran at both local and international levels. The award also reinforces the UAE’s dedication to nurturing national talents, supporting those who memorise and recite the Quran, and recognising outstanding global figures in the field.

In its inaugural edition, the award comprises three main sections:

1. International First Place Quran Award – This section involves preliminary and final rounds based on rigorous criteria, with 10 male and female contestants receiving recognition this year for achieving top positions in international competitions.

2. National First Place Quran Award – This section highlights national talents across all emirates. In its 2024 cycle, it included eight subcategories, with 86 participants emerging as winners nationwide.

3. First International Quran Award and Honouring of a Global Quranic Personality – This section honours a distinguished Quranic figure or an outstanding Quranic institution.