Open Menu

UAE President Concludes State Visit To Italy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 09:00 PM

UAE President concludes state visit to Italy

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan departed Rome today after concluding a state visit to the Italian Republic.

Related Topics

UAE Visit Rome

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 21 ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 21st edition of Sheikh Khalifa E ..

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully issues US$500 mi ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully issues US$500 million sukuk

13 minutes ago
 Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson of Board of In ..

Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Educati ..

5 minutes ago
 AC Charbagh launches spring tree plantation drive ..

AC Charbagh launches spring tree plantation drive 2025

5 minutes ago
 German vote winner Merz faces tough talks to build ..

German vote winner Merz faces tough talks to build govt

2 minutes ago
 PM visits Victory Monument to honour heroes, marty ..

PM visits Victory Monument to honour heroes, martyrs of Karabakh war

5 minutes ago
KP Minister for Irrigation, Aqib Ullah Khan Dept c ..

KP Minister for Irrigation, Aqib Ullah Khan Dept completes work on 8 small dams

2 minutes ago
 AJK President condoles demise of Kashmiri Journali ..

AJK President condoles demise of Kashmiri Journalist Ather Wani

2 minutes ago
 Cultural activities promote national integrity, un ..

Cultural activities promote national integrity, understanding: Rana Sanaullah

5 minutes ago
 SSP Operations honors 100 officers for outstanding ..

SSP Operations honors 100 officers for outstanding performance

2 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to death for killing fellow kiln wor ..

Man sentenced to death for killing fellow kiln worker

2 minutes ago
 Bus veers off road after driver suffers cardiac ar ..

Bus veers off road after driver suffers cardiac arrest, passengers remain safe

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East