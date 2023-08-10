Open Menu

UAE President Condoles Abdullah Al Ketbi On His Mother's Passing

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2023 | 04:45 PM

UAE President condoles Abdullah Al Ketbi on his mother&#039;s passing

AL DHAID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today condoled Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs, and his brothers on the passing of their mother during a visit to the condolence tent in Al Dhaid, Sharjah.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, and prayed to God to grant her peace, and solace to her family.

