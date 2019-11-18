UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE President Condoles Death Of Sultan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Three-day Official Mourning Declared, Flag Flown At Half-mast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 09:45 PM

UAE President condoles death of Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; three-day official mourning declared, flag flown at half-mast

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has condoled the death of his brother H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, who passed away today.

At the directives of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, the UAE will observe an official mourning period of three days with the flag flown at half-mast.

In the statement, the Ministry prays to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace, and grant Al Nahyan's Family all patience and solace.

Related Topics

UAE Family All

Recent Stories

Riot police use water cannons to disperse Georgia ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Successfully Test-Fires Shaheen-I Ballist ..

4 minutes ago

Dress Diana wore when she danced with Travolta up ..

4 minutes ago

Pollution in house can harm human health: study

4 minutes ago

Cleanliness week inaugurated

4 minutes ago

Girl dies, truck driver missing after French bridg ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.