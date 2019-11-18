UAE President condoles death of Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; three-day official mourning declared, flag flown at half-mast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has condoled the death of his brother H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, who passed away today.

At the directives of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, the UAE will observe an official mourning period of three days with the flag flown at half-mast.

In the statement, the Ministry prays to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace, and grant Al Nahyan's Family all patience and solace.