UAE President Condoles Prime Minister Of Greece Over Train Crash Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 09:15 PM

UAE President condoles Prime Minister of Greece over train crash victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, during which the UAE President offered his condolences over the victims of the recent train collision, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the solidarity of the UAE government and people with Greece during this ordeal.

For his part, Prime Minister Mitsotakis thanked the UAE President for his sincere feelings towards the Hellenic Republic and its people, wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity.

