UAE President confers 'Order of Independence' on French Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has bestowed the Order of Independence, First Class, on Ludovic Pouille, French Ambassador to the UAE, in recognition of his efforts during his tenure in the state, which contributed to the development and strengthening of the friendly relations and cooperation between the UAE and France.

During a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi yesterday, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, presented the order to the ambassador.

Dr. Gargash affirmed the UAE's keenness to further consolidate its relations with the French Republic in several spheres.

He lauded the ambassador’s role in enhancing ties between the UAE and France and wished him success in his future assignment.