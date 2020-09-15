UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE President Confers 'Order Of Independence' On French Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 10:45 AM

UAE President confers 'Order of Independence' on French Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has bestowed the Order of Independence, First Class, on Ludovic Pouille, French Ambassador to the UAE, in recognition of his efforts during his tenure in the state, which contributed to the development and strengthening of the friendly relations and cooperation between the UAE and France.

During a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi yesterday, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, presented the order to the ambassador.

Dr. Gargash affirmed the UAE's keenness to further consolidate its relations with the French Republic in several spheres.

He lauded the ambassador’s role in enhancing ties between the UAE and France and wished him success in his future assignment.

Related Topics

France UAE Abu Dhabi Independence

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 15, 2020 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Customs Commissioner: Peace, stability &amp; prosp ..

7 hours ago

TWMCC discusses positive role of Muslim communitie ..

10 hours ago

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

11 hours ago

New violence as Ivorians protest president's third ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.