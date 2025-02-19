Open Menu

UAE President Confers First Class Medal Of Independence On Ambassador Of Chad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 01:15 AM

UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 18th February, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded the First-Class Medal of Independence to Kedallah Younous Hamidi Elhadj Mamadi, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as ambassador to the country, and in appreciation of his work to bolster bilateral ties.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, presented the medal to Kedallah Mamadi, expressing his best wishes for his future assignment and commending his role in strengthening the close relations between the UAE and the Republic of Chad across various fields.

For his part, Kedallah Mamadi expressed his sincere gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising the achievements of the UAE, which reflect its ambitious vision and its leadership’s commitment to enhancing the country’s global standing.

He also conveyed his appreciation to all government entities in the UAE for their support and cooperation during his tenure, which enabled him to carry out his duties effectively and contribute to strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Independence Chad February All Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE President confers First Class Medal of Indepen ..

UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on success ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

32 minutes ago
 AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as firs ..

AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre ..

47 minutes ago
 WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet ..

WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet Day in cooperation with 'Aqdar ..

47 minutes ago
 SCCI strengthens economic, trade partnerships with ..

SCCI strengthens economic, trade partnerships with Guatemala

1 hour ago
 Sharjah welcomes Chinese delegation to cement econ ..

Sharjah welcomes Chinese delegation to cement economic ties

1 hour ago
UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima so ..

UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima soil

1 hour ago
 ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition ..

ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition at F-9 Park, attracts global ..

1 hour ago
 Multan Police solve blind murder case, arrest two ..

Multan Police solve blind murder case, arrest two suspects

1 hour ago
 Govt Prioritizes for increasing country’s export ..

Govt Prioritizes for increasing country’s exports up to $60 billion

1 hour ago
 AIOU Mirpur hosts successful educational, career c ..

AIOU Mirpur hosts successful educational, career counselling open expo

1 hour ago
 Honduras reverses decision to scrap extradition tr ..

Honduras reverses decision to scrap extradition treaty with US

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East