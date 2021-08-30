UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Spain

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Medal of Independence of the First Order on Antonio Álvarez Barthe, Ambassador of Spain to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, presented Ambassador Barthe with the medal yesterday when she received him at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

Al Hashimy commended the Spanish Ambassador's role in enhancing the relations between the two friendly countries in various areas during his tenure in the country.