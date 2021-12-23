UrduPoint.com

UAE President Confers Medal Of Independence On Ambassador Of Korea

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 07:00 PM

UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Korea

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Medal of Independence of the First Order on Kwon Yongwoo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country, and in recognition of his contributions to enhancing UAE-Korea relations.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, presented the medal to the Korean Ambassador during their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

Al Sayegh wished the Ambassador success in his future endeavours, and commended the bilateral relations between the UAE and Korea.

For his part, Kwon Yongwoo expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UAE President, praising his wise leadership approach. He also extended his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as all the UAE government entities for the cooperation they showed him, commending their role in strengthening relations between their countries.

