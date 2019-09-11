UrduPoint.com
UAE President Confers Order Of Independence On Italian Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 09:15 PM

UAE President confers Order of Independence on Italian Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has conferred the Order of Independence, First Class, on Italian Ambassador to the UAE, Liborio Stellino, in recognition of his efforts during his tenure, which contributed to enhancing friendly ties between the two countries in a number of fields H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, officially conferred the Order to Stellino during a meeting at his office at the ministry’s headquarters.

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated the ambassador and commended the role he played in strengthening the relationship between UAE and Italy and wished him all success in his future assignments.

The Italian ambassador expressed his appreciation and thanks to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, praising his wise policy and the prominent role he plays regionally and internationally..

He also thanked all the government entities for their support and cooperation that made his job a success, and supported the deepening of the links between the UAE and Italy.

