UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of the Nation’ on Hamdan bin Zayed; honours winners of 7th Edition of Sheikha Fatima Programme for Excellence & Community Intelligence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today conferred the Order of the Mother of the Nation on His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, in recognition of his role as a champion of social causes. The honour was awarded within the honorary category of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Community Intelligence, as part of its seventh edition. His Highness also honoured the programme’s winners across its various categories.

During the ceremony held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, commending his longstanding contribution to social causes over the decades. He praised Sheikh Hamdan’s efforts in spearheading humanitarian, social, and developmental initiatives that enhance the wellbeing of individuals and communities.

His Highness the President also congratulated all the winners of the seventh edition of the Sheikha Fatima Programme for Excellence and Community Intelligence, applauding their outstanding efforts and initiatives in serving society.

He expressed his appreciation to the Supreme Committee overseeing the programme’s seventh edition, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, with H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan serving as Vice Chairman.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast commitment to fostering social cohesion and stability while upholding its deeply rooted values. He called for continued efforts to develop initiatives that strengthen society and contribute to the nation’s vision in this regard.

For their part, the honourees expressed their appreciation to His Highness for this initiative. They also commended the unwavering support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation and Mother of the Nation, for her pioneering initiatives in empowering communities and fostering social cohesion. They emphasised the programme’s vital role in achieving these objectives.

Honourees and Award Categories

The honourees included outstanding individuals and organisations recognised in the following categories:

- Cultural, Artistic, and Media Excellence

- Science and Future Technologies

- Social Responsibility

- Outstanding Grandparents, Fathers, and Mothers

- Initiatives Supporting Social Causes

- Innovative Cultural and Artistic Projects

- Extended Family Excellence

- Volunteer Families

- Families Excelling in Supporting People of Determination



Individual Excellence Awards

- Community Builders Category: Faisal Musleh Al Ahbabi secured first place.

- Cultural, Artistic, and Media Excellence: Momen Ahmed Mohsen Al Hamed and Maram Abdul Majeed Al Sheikh Al Qasimi were awarded first place.

- Support Category (for individuals who have supported their family members in achieving success): Afrah Mubarak Al Mushajri won first place.



- Social Responsibility Category: Maryam Hassan Rashid Al Ghafri was awarded first place.

- Outstanding Grandparents Category: Abdullah Khalfan Mohamed Al Majidi Al Bidwawi won first place.

- Outstanding Fathers Category: Abdullah Mohamed Saleh Al Awadhi secured first place.

- Outstanding Mothers Category: Hessa Obeid Salem Khlaif Al Tunaiji took first place.

These awards honour Emirati grandparents, parents, and families for their commitment to preserving family unity, strengthening social bonds, and instilling moral values and national identity in future generations.



Institutional and Collective Excellence Awards

- Innovative Cultural and Science Project Category: “Khawla Art and Culture” won first place.

- Outstanding Social Responsibility Project Category: Together for Making Hope (led by Yazan Taysir Ibrahim Al Zamel) was awarded first place.

- Outstanding Families in Community Engagement: The family of Ghanem Abdullah Jumaa Al Muhairi won first place.

- Outstanding Families in Supporting People of Determination: The family of Essam Ezzat Ahmed and Amal Mohamed secured first place.

- Extended Family Excellence Category: The family of Ali Nasser Al Mansouri was recognised with first place.

- Honorary Family Category: The family of Hamda Taryam Matar Mohamed Taryam and the family of Professor Hamid Obeid Hamid bin Harmel Al Shamsi were jointly awarded first place.

Several organisations were also recognised for their contributions to social causes, including:

- JOSAB Community Development Foundation

- Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters

- Fujairah Police General Headquarters

- Future Youth Association – Smile Initiative

Empowering Communities Through Innovation

The Sheikha Fatima Programme for Excellence and Community Intelligence highlights the importance of social intelligence and proactive engagement with community issues and challenges. It encourages individuals and institutions to transform these challenges into opportunities for progress and positive change, driving innovation and effective solutions that enhance social wellbeing and quality of life.

Qasr Al Bahr Majlis was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H.Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the President; along with several ministers, senior officials, UAE citizens, and guests.