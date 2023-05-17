UrduPoint.com

UAE President Confers Order Of The Union On Mohammed Al Bowardi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Order of the Union on Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, in recognition of his loyal contribution to the nation during a varied 42-year career.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, received Al Bowardi at Qasr Al Watan and presented him with the medal in the presence of several ministers and officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour noted that the granting of the award by His Highness the President was an indication of the leadership’s keenness to honour loyal Emiratis who play an active role in the ongoing progress and development of the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour praised the efforts of Al Bowardi in implementing the vision of the UAE's leadership and his dedication to serving the country and its people, acknowledging his determination to excel in all positions across varying levels of responsibility.

He also expressed his best wishes for Al Bowardi’s ongoing success.

Al Bowardi extended his thanks to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for granting him the medal, and commended the leadership's efforts in serving the nation and ensuring its development and prosperity. He stressed that thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, the values of giving and hard work are contributing to the country's progress.

The UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs also expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour for his significant contribution to the development of the country and its people.

Al Bowardi expressed his pride in receiving the medal as it symbolises the values of loyalty, belonging and giving in service to the nation, which are integral to carrying out the country's pioneering vision, protecting its interests and promoting its ambitions.

