Open Menu

UAE President Confers Zayed Second Medal On Minister Of Environment Of Chile

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 09:45 AM

UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile

SANTIAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Zayed the Second Medal on Professor Maisa Rojas, Minister of Environment of Chile, in recognition of her contributions to the success of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which was hosted in the UAE last year.

The award ceremony was held during a reception hosted by Rojas in honour of Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Chile, at the Ministry’s headquarters in the capital, Santiago.

During the ceremony, Rojas expressed her appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this award and commended the historic UAE Consensus concluded in COP28, which became a key reference framework and a cornerstone for global climate action and sustainability.

Al Neyadi, for his part, congratulated Rojas on the award and emphasised the need for encouraging greater international partnership and cooperation in the implementation of sustainability concepts on a broader scale, given the rapid changes currently observed worldwide.

Furthermore, Al Neyadi commended Chile’s participation in COP28, and its support of the historic UAE Consensus, which fosters coordination and collaboration to safeguard humanity and the planet.

Related Topics

United Nations UAE Santiago Chile

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2024

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

1 hour ago
 El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other region ..

El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments

8 hours ago
 Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people

Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people

8 hours ago
 MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total de ..

MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total destruction in Gaza

8 hours ago
 Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers

Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers

8 hours ago
Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Irel ..

Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Ireland

9 hours ago
 First Heritage Conference calls for preservation o ..

First Heritage Conference calls for preservation of heritage cities amidst moder ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai’s night-swimming beaches attract 1.5 milli ..

Dubai’s night-swimming beaches attract 1.5 million visitors since opening in 2 ..

10 hours ago
 RAKEZ strengthens UK economic ties through success ..

RAKEZ strengthens UK economic ties through successful London roadshow

10 hours ago
 Department of Community Development revisits life ..

Department of Community Development revisits life skills training programmes

10 hours ago
 Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta ..

Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta in Spain

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East