UAE President Confers Zayed Second Medal On President Of Indigenous Women And Peoples Association Of Chad
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 11:04 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Zayed the Second Medal on Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, President of the Indigenous Women and Peoples Association of Chad, in recognition of her prominent contributions to the success of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which was hosted in the UAE last year.
Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Chad, presented the medal to Oumarou Ibrahim, who expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this award.
Oumarou Ibrahim also commended the historic UAE Consensus concluded in COP28, which has since become a critical reference framework for global climate action and sustainability.
For his part, Al Shamsi congratulated Oumarou Ibrahim on the award and commended Chad’s participation in COP28 and its support of the historic UAE Consensus, which fosters coordination and collaboration to safeguard humanity and the planet.
