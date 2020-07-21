UAE President congratulated by Brazilian leader on successful launch of Hope Probe to Mars

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has been congratulated by Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, on the successful launch of Hope Probe to Mars on Monday.

This came over a phone call received by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, from the Vice President of Brazil Antonio Hamilton Martins Mourao, who conveyed the greetings of the president of the Federative Republic of Brazil to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, as well as the government and people of the UAE on the notable milestone.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour and the Vice President of Brazil discussed over the call the prospects of growing the bilateral relations across all fronts with particular emphasis on developing investments in the agriculture and food domains for the best interests of the two friendly countries' peoples.