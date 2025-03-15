Open Menu

UAE President Congratulates Canada’s New Prime Minister

March 15, 2025

UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025)
ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Mark Carney for taking the oath of office as new Prime Minister of Canada.

