UAE President Congratulates Erdoğan On Re-election Over Phone Call

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 01:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his re-election as the President of the Republic of Türkiye during a phone call.

During the call, His Highness wished President Erdoğan success in leading his country and achieving the aspirations of his people towards further progress and prosperity, while expressing his hopes for continued cooperation in order to strengthen the relations of the two countries and their strategic partnership for the benefit of their peoples.

In turn, President Erdoğan thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his congratulations and the sincerity expressed towards Türkiye and its people.

