Open Menu

UAE President Congratulates Turkish President On Centennial Of Republic Of Türkiye

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2023 | 10:00 PM

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türkiye

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, extending his congratulations on the centennial anniversary of the Republic's establishment.

During the call, His Highness conveyed his best wishes for ongoing progress and prosperity for Türkiye, its government, and people.

His Highness affirmed the strength of relations between the UAE and Türkiye, emphasising their mutual commitment to further reinforce these ties at all levels to meet the aspirations of the two nations for development and prosperity.

President Erdogan expressed his appreciation to His Highness for the congratulatory message, acknowledging the sincere sentiments extended towards Türkiye and its citizens. He also wished for continued progress in the UAE and for further growth and prosperity in relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

UAE Progress Tayyip Erdogan All Government Best

Recent Stories

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

16 minutes ago
 Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry o ..

Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry of Defence&#039;s Military Qual ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain o ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain over passing of Noura bint Salm ..

31 minutes ago
 20,000 relief packages prepared with participation ..

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation of 5,000 volunteers in &#039; ..

2 hours ago
 Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports histo ..

Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports history in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community eve ..

‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community event in Dubai Festival City

2 hours ago
2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 Feb ..

2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 February 2024

3 hours ago
 COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VI ..

COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VISITS AIR HEADQUARTERS 

3 hours ago
 PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES KASHMIR BLAC ..

PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK DAY

3 hours ago
 PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN UAE OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK ..

PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN UAE OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK DAY

3 hours ago
 Dubai to host 2024 World Cities Culture Summit

Dubai to host 2024 World Cities Culture Summit

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Sharjah Internatio ..

Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Sharjah International Conference on Arabic Langu ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East