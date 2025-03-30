Open Menu

UAE President Continues Exchanging Eid Al-Fitr Greetings With Leaders Of Brotherly Nations

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 12:18 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged Eid Al-Fitr greetings and best wishes in phone calls with a number of leaders of brotherly countries.

His Highness spoke with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman; His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco; His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt; His Excellency President Ahmed Al-Sharaa of the Syrian Arab Republic; and His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of the Republic of Türkiye.

The leaders exchanged prayers and well wishes, asking God Almighty to bless this occasion with continued health and happiness for all and grant prosperity, peace, and blessings for their countries and peoples.

They also conveyed their hopes for enduring security, stability, and prosperity for the Arab and Islamic worlds and for all of humanity.

