UAE President Declares 2025 As The Year Of Community
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 10:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has declared 2025 as the Year of Community under the slogan 'Hand in Hand' in a national initiative that reflects the leadership’s vision to foster a united and empowered community.
The Year of Community aims to strengthen family and community bonds by preserving cultural heritage, nurturing intergenerational ties, and creating inclusive spaces that foster collaboration, belonging, and shared experiences. It also encourages all who call the UAE home to actively contribute to society through community service, volunteering, and impactful initiatives, promoting a culture of shared responsibility and driving collective progress.
In addition, the Year of Community seeks to unlock the potential and capabilities of individuals, families, and organisations by developing skills, nurturing talents, and fostering innovation in fields such as entrepreneurship and emerging industries, including artificial intelligence, alongside other UAE national priorities, to enable inclusive growth and long-lasting positive impact.
The initiative will be overseen by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects.
Throughout the year, numerous events and initiatives will be launched to strengthen community cohesion, uphold Emirati values, and ensure a thriving environment where everyone can contribute to progress.
The initiative invites all members of the community—citizens and residents alike— to contribute their ideas and proposals that enhance social bonds, foster community progress, and celebrate the cultural diversity that defines the UAE in support of building a strong and flourishing nation.
