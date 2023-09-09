UAE President directs establishment of air bridge to deliver critical relief to Morocco following earthquake

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the establishment of an air bridge to deliver critical relief supplies and other forms of support to those affected by the earthquake that struck various areas of the Kingdom of Morocco.

His Highness’ initiative reaffirms the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Morocco and underscores the UAE’s enduring disaster response efforts and commitment to strengthening global solidarity, particularly with those in need.