UrduPoint.com

UAE President Directs Ministry Of Community Development And Etihad Water & Electricity To Support Low-income Farm Owners

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 07:30 PM

UAE President directs Ministry of Community Development and Etihad Water &amp; Electricity to support low-income farm owners

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed that the Ministry of Community Development, in coordination with Etihad Water & Electricity, to support low-income farm owners.

The Ministry of Community Development and Etihad Water & Electricity stated that a subsidy will be applied starting from July 2023 through a direct deduction from the monthly electricity consumption bill.

The support of His Highness is in line with leadership's commitment to empower Emiratis and ensure a decent standard of living in the UAE.

Related Topics

Electricity Water UAE Abu Dhabi May July From

Recent Stories

UAE Maritime Week puts industry excellence in focu ..

UAE Maritime Week puts industry excellence in focus

3 minutes ago
 US House Republicans Ask 25 Agencies for Informati ..

US House Republicans Ask 25 Agencies for Information on Remote Work Impacts - St ..

56 seconds ago
 Food supplies 'running low' in Italy flood areas a ..

Food supplies 'running low' in Italy flood areas as death toll rises

58 seconds ago
 Kazakhstan-EU Strategic Partnership Becomes Effect ..

Kazakhstan-EU Strategic Partnership Becomes Effective - European Commission

6 minutes ago
 Tesco chairman to step down over misconduct claims ..

Tesco chairman to step down over misconduct claims

6 minutes ago
 Sindh announces summer vacation from June 1 to Jul ..

Sindh announces summer vacation from June 1 to July 31

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.