UAE President Directs Ministry Of Community Development And Etihad Water & Electricity To Support Low-income Farm Owners
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 07:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed that the Ministry of Community Development, in coordination with Etihad Water & Electricity, to support low-income farm owners.
The Ministry of Community Development and Etihad Water & Electricity stated that a subsidy will be applied starting from July 2023 through a direct deduction from the monthly electricity consumption bill.
The support of His Highness is in line with leadership's commitment to empower Emiratis and ensure a decent standard of living in the UAE.